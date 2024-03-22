First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:FTXR)

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1146 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

FTXR opened at $31.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,347,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 46,871 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 646.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 125,786 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

