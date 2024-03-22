First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0237 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

CIBR opened at $56.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $59.33.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.