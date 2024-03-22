First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $114.02 and last traded at $113.99, with a volume of 28582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.56.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.1018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $921.81 million, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
