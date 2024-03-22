First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $114.02 and last traded at $113.99, with a volume of 28582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.56.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.1018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

The company has a market capitalization of $921.81 million, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRID. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 608,386.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,089,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,264,000 after buying an additional 1,089,012 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the third quarter valued at about $10,677,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 181.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 109,756 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,306,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 353.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after buying an additional 91,289 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

