First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAD opened at $124.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.19. The stock has a market cap of $192.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $92.28 and a 52-week high of $124.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2,546.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2,126.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

