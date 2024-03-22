First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on April 15th

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:FPF opened at $17.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.99. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $17.99.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
