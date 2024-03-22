First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on April 15th

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:FPF opened at $17.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.99. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $17.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,028,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,723,000 after purchasing an additional 133,543 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,694,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 101,167 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 227,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 96,306 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 765,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,833,000 after acquiring an additional 84,569 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

