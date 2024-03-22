First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.152 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FGM stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.28. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $370,000.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

