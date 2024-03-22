First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIF opened at $17.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIF. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 169,878 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,673,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45,665 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

