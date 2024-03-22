First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Holdings Boosted by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,943 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares comprises about 1.3% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of First Financial Bankshares worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,669,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 47.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,019,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,550,000 after buying an additional 648,662 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 19.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,076,000 after buying an additional 570,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,881,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,569,000 after buying an additional 468,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,408,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,001,000 after buying an additional 339,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.95. 154,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,152. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.81. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $33.15.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $119.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FFIN

First Financial Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.