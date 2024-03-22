First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $35.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.25. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $298.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.77.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $36.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after buying an additional 107,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 207.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 54,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 113.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 53,225 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,257,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

Further Reading

