Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.25

Shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.25 and last traded at $41.20, with a volume of 10563766 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.07.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLF. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 53,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 16,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth $532,000.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

