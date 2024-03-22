Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) Insider Samir (Sam) Hallab Buys 2,000 Shares

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID – Get Free Report) insider Samir (Sam) Hallab purchased 2,000 shares of Fiducian Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$6.65 ($4.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,290.00 ($8,743.42).
Samir (Sam) Hallab also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 19th, Samir (Sam) Hallab purchased 5,000 shares of Fiducian Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$6.69 ($4.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,450.00 ($22,006.58).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.53.
Fiducian Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It operates through Funds Management, Financial Planning, Corporate Services, and Platform Administration segments. The company provides investor directed portfolio and separately managed accounts services; and acts as the trustee of fiducial superannuation services.
