Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) Insider Samir (Sam) Hallab Buys 2,000 Shares

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID – Get Free Report) insider Samir (Sam) Hallab purchased 2,000 shares of Fiducian Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$6.65 ($4.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,290.00 ($8,743.42).

Samir (Sam) Hallab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 19th, Samir (Sam) Hallab purchased 5,000 shares of Fiducian Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$6.69 ($4.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,450.00 ($22,006.58).

Fiducian Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Fiducian Group Increases Dividend

About Fiducian Group

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 10th were given a $0.182 dividend. This is a positive change from Fiducian Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Fiducian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

Fiducian Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It operates through Funds Management, Financial Planning, Corporate Services, and Platform Administration segments. The company provides investor directed portfolio and separately managed accounts services; and acts as the trustee of fiducial superannuation services.

