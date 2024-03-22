Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 422,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the previous session’s volume of 115,588 shares.The stock last traded at $57.92 and had previously closed at $57.64.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average of $51.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,965,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,508,000 after purchasing an additional 85,382 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,007,000 after acquiring an additional 32,585 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 424,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after acquiring an additional 72,414 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 226,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 142,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

