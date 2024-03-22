Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $217.46

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $217.46 and last traded at $217.15, with a volume of 606108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $214.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FERG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 36.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,536,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 170,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 437,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,122,000 after purchasing an additional 67,420 shares in the last quarter.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

