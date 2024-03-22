Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday.

FENC opened at $11.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $299.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.35. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $11.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92.

In other news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 3,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $42,226.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,290.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 15,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $159,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,431.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 3,656 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $42,226.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,290.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,046 shares of company stock valued at $216,978. Company insiders own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FENC. Sonic GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,111,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 1,294.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,140,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 1,507.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 778,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $2,309,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 909.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 177,370 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

