FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.25-18.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35. The company issued revenue guidance of low single digit decline, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.21 billion. FedEx also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 17.250-18.250 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $289.00.

Get FedEx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $264.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. FedEx has a 1-year low of $213.80 and a 1-year high of $285.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.