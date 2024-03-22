FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 17.250-18.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 17.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FedEx also updated its FY24 guidance to $17.25-18.25 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $289.00.

Get FedEx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $264.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.46. FedEx has a 1 year low of $213.80 and a 1 year high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,787,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in FedEx by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,978,840 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $500,587,000 after acquiring an additional 409,394 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 505,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $115,387,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in FedEx by 62,657.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 219,652 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after acquiring an additional 219,302 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.