FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $351.00 at Evercore ISI

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $327.00 to $351.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FDX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Melius upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.26.

Get FedEx alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX traded up $19.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.33. 5,576,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.19 and a 200 day moving average of $251.46. FedEx has a twelve month low of $213.80 and a twelve month high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,254,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $157,660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,286,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $1,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.