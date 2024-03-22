FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $325.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $315.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s current price.

FDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.78.

Shares of FDX traded up $18.49 on Friday, hitting $283.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,576,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $213.80 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

