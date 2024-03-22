Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Down to $9.36

Shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.36, but opened at $9.13. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 370 shares traded.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 139,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Falcon’s Beyond Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.

