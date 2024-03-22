Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 149,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 193,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Falco Resources Trading Up 8.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.26 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17.

About Falco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, as well as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering an area of approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Falco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.