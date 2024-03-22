FactSet Research Systems’ (FDS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $469.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.89.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FDS traded down $5.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $445.36. The company had a trading volume of 326,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,363. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total transaction of $475,819.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $322,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total value of $475,819.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $2,617,640 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,559,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.