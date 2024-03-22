Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Extendicare Stock Down 0.9 %
EXETF stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. Extendicare has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $5.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96.
Extendicare Company Profile
