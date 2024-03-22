Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Extendicare Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of EXETF opened at $5.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. Extendicare has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $5.83.
About Extendicare
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Extendicare
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Bitcoin Sells Off, Bringing New Spot ETFs Along With It
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Does Reddit’s Successful Public Debut Mean Tech IPOs are Back?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Oversold and Diverging, Chewy Stock is Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.