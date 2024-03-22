Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.58. Approximately 142,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 761,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exscientia in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at $1,535,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

