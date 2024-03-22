Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells $157,761.54 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 80,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $157,761.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,967,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,463.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, David Michael Barrett sold 81,301 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $151,219.86.

On Monday, March 11th, David Michael Barrett sold 7,311 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $15,645.54.

Expensify Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $1.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46. Expensify, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

Institutional Trading of Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.70% and a negative return on equity of 41.91%. The business had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Expensify by 287.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 58.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,536,000 after buying an additional 1,431,326 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Expensify by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,359,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 1,309,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Expensify by 252.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 801,183 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Expensify by 135.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 584,734 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

