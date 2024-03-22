Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV reduced its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Exelon were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923,059 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,260,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,477,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Exelon by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Exelon by 507.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,161,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,756 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.54. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. UBS Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI cut Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

