Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) CFO Sandra Beaver Sells 5,672 Shares

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) CFO Sandra Beaver sold 5,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $78,954.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sandra Beaver also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evolus alerts:

On Thursday, February 22nd, Sandra Beaver sold 1,821 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $23,818.68.

Evolus Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EOLS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,320. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61. Evolus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $15.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolus

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evolus by 678.5% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,506,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,402 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evolus by 591.1% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,629 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Evolus by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,623 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Evolus by 834.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,036,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 925,963 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Evolus by 37.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,698,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after acquiring an additional 741,451 shares during the period. 65.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOLS shares. Barclays upgraded Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOLS

About Evolus

(Get Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.