Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) CFO Sandra Beaver Sells 5,672 Shares

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) CFO Sandra Beaver sold 5,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $78,954.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Sandra Beaver also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 22nd, Sandra Beaver sold 1,821 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $23,818.68.
Evolus Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of EOLS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,320. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61. Evolus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $15.43.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOLS shares. Barclays upgraded Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.
About Evolus
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
