EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Down 5.3%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. 1,588,127 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,828,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVGO shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EVgo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Get EVgo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EVGO

EVgo Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $687.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.50.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. EVgo’s quarterly revenue was up 83.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,002 shares of company stock worth $234,693. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EVgo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EVgo by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EVgo by 67.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 20,505 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of EVgo by 238.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 1st quarter worth $32,188,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVgo by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.