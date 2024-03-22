Everscale (EVER) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $78.50 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, Everscale has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Everscale has a total market cap of $78.50 million and approximately $643,366.63 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everscale coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everscale Profile

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,107,203,767 coins and its circulating supply is 1,962,111,010 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

