Evercore ISI Raises NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target to $65.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.88.

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NRG stock opened at $67.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $67.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -152.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,729,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,696,000 after purchasing an additional 156,974 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at about $2,429,000. Covalis Capital LLP grew its position in NRG Energy by 23.5% during the third quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 506,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 96,386 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NRG Energy by 486.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 900,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,688,000 after acquiring an additional 746,899 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in NRG Energy by 95.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 36,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

See Also

