EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives $12.39 Average Price Target from Analysts

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVCM. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,137 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $32,562.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,173 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,835.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,412 shares of company stock worth $220,221. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 18.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in EverCommerce by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 33,532 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in EverCommerce by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in EverCommerce by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

EVCM opened at $9.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $169.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that EverCommerce will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

