Ethereum Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $19.53 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $409.41 billion and approximately $19.53 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $3,409.67 or 0.05311036 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000962 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00086973 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00018279 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010271 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00020663 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00017764 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003904 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000377 BTC.
About Ethereum
Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,073,508 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.
