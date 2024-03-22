Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 154 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,829 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its position in Walt Disney by 290.4% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 269,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,288,000 after buying an additional 200,100 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 93,184 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 21,899 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.23.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $115.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,113,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,581,245. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.68, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

