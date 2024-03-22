Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives $10.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETRN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Equitrans Midstream

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $50,093,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,056,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,573 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $24,723,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

ETRN opened at $11.43 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Get Free Report

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.