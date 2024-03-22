Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March 22nd (AM, AZZ, CMCSA, IR, LC, MOMO, OZK, PBF, PFE, PGEN)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, March 22nd:

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was downgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $75.00 target price on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $58.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $53.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Redrow (LON:RDW) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating. The firm currently has GBX 688 ($8.76) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 643 ($8.19).

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Mizuho currently has $173.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $150.00.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

