Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March 22nd (AM, AZZ, CMCSA, IR, LC, MOMO, OZK, PBF, PFE, PGEN)

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, March 22nd:

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was downgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $75.00 target price on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $58.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $53.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Redrow (LON:RDW) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating. The firm currently has GBX 688 ($8.76) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 643 ($8.19).

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Mizuho currently has $173.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $150.00.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

