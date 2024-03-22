Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Caleres, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Caleres in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Caleres’ FY2026 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Caleres had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.64. Caleres has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

In other Caleres news, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $49,615.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $382,066.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,269,676.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $49,615.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,002 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,133,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,305,000 after buying an additional 17,567 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 44,672 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Caleres by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Caleres by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

