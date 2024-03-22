Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Redwire Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:RDW)

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Redwire in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.23). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Redwire’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share.

Get Redwire alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Redwire in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Redwire Stock Performance

Shares of RDW stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. Redwire has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $4.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93.

Institutional Trading of Redwire

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Redwire by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwire by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Redwire by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Redwire by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redwire Corporation operates as a space infrastructure company in the United States, Netherlands, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. It provides critical space solutions and reliability components for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.