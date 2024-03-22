Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Five Below, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Five Below in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair analyst P. Blee expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $6.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.18 EPS.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Five Below
Five Below Trading Down 15.4 %
FIVE opened at $176.79 on Friday. Five Below has a 12 month low of $144.57 and a 12 month high of $220.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 644,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Five Below by 119.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,317,000 after acquiring an additional 159,844 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 10.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,514,000 after acquiring an additional 40,363 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Five Below by 96.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 229.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 32,288 shares during the period.
Insider Activity at Five Below
In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Five Below
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Bitcoin Sells Off, Bringing New Spot ETFs Along With It
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Does Reddit’s Successful Public Debut Mean Tech IPOs are Back?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Oversold and Diverging, Chewy Stock is Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.