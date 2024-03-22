Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Five Below, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Five Below in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair analyst P. Blee expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $6.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.18.

Five Below Trading Down 15.4 %

FIVE opened at $176.79 on Friday. Five Below has a 12 month low of $144.57 and a 12 month high of $220.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 644,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Five Below by 119.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,317,000 after acquiring an additional 159,844 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 10.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,514,000 after acquiring an additional 40,363 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Five Below by 96.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 229.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 32,288 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

