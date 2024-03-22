EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Cut to $236.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $236.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.33.

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $13.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.04. 347,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,269. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $317.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 123.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

