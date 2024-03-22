EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Lowered to $153.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EOG. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $125.38. The stock had a trading volume of 199,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,960. The stock has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.11 and a 200 day moving average of $121.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $101.56 and a 12-month high of $136.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

