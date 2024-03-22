EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $124.00 at Citigroup

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.25.

NYSE EOG opened at $126.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.11 and a 200 day moving average of $121.66. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $101.56 and a 1 year high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

