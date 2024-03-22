Enzyme One Day Trading Volume Hits $123.27 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 48.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded up 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Enzyme token can currently be bought for approximately $30.84 or 0.00048789 BTC on popular exchanges. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $82.21 million and approximately $123.27 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enzyme alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Enzyme

Enzyme’s launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,669,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,665,560 tokens. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme (MLN) is an Ethereum-based token for the Enzyme platform, designed for on-chain asset management. MLN is used to pay platform usage fees and incentivize participants. The Enzyme platform is a DeFi protocol that enables users to establish, manage, and invest in decentralized on-chain investment vehicles. It was created by Mona El Isa and Reto Trinkler to simplify and democratize finance. The MLN token plays a crucial role in maintaining and operating the Enzyme platform, with some fees stored in the Enzyme treasury to fund future development.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.