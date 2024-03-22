Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Entravision Communications from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of EVC opened at $1.66 on Monday. Entravision Communications has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -111.11%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Christenson acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,623.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,142,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,965,000 after buying an additional 296,133 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,304,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after buying an additional 168,852 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,959,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,341,000 after buying an additional 29,755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,703,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,331,000 after buying an additional 119,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 6.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,487,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after buying an additional 142,174 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

