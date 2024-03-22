Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Director Peter S. Kim Purchases 900 Shares of Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) Director Peter S. Kim acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $11,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

TRDA stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $13.50. 14,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,960. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRDA. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 119,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 59,627 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on TRDA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Further Reading

