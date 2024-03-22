Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,189,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 210,603 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $3,793,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,104,000 after purchasing an additional 254,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,678,000 after purchasing an additional 125,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average is $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

