enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Shares Down 3.6%

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36. Approximately 3,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 43,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENGN shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENGN. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new position in shares of enGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,097,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in enGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,777,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in enGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,397,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in enGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,441,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in enGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

