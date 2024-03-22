Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$19.25

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$17.50 to C$19.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “tender” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 24.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$18.85 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$27.75 to C$27.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.67.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Shares of ERF traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$25.51. 176,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,114. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$18.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.31.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$595.12 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 39.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 2.8053393 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 104,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.13, for a total transaction of C$2,521,965.58. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

