Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $49.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Endava from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Endava from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Endava from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.78.

NYSE DAVA opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.10. Endava has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $81.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Endava by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 254,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,797,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter worth $5,265,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Endava by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter worth $720,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endava by 950.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 36,283 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

