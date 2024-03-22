Emily M. Leproust Sells 1,128 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $37,810.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,272,219.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Twist Bioscience Price Performance
Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.60. 651,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.64. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.43.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.59 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on TWST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TWST
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Twist Bioscience
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.