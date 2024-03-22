Emily M. Leproust Sells 1,128 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $37,810.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,272,219.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.60. 651,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.64. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.43.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.59 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,213,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,881,000 after purchasing an additional 427,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,905,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,277,000 after acquiring an additional 691,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,275,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,560,000 after acquiring an additional 849,592 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 26.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,136,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,819,000 after purchasing an additional 273,148 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TWST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

