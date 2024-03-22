Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 72,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 57,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 295,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,750,000 after buying an additional 51,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $112.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.54. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $113.35.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

